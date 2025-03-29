NATIONAL

Night travel ban imposed in Balochistan’s Kachhi, Musakhel

By Staff Report

QEUTTA: In light of security concerns, authorities have imposed a night travel ban on public transport and trucks in Balochistan’s Kachhi and Musakhel districts from 5 PM to 5 AM.

According to a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Kachhi, traffic from Sibi to Quetta was stopped at Kolpur between 5 PM and 5 AM, only resuming in the morning.

Similarly, traffic from Loralai to Dera Ghazi Khan would be stopped at Kangri from 6 PM to 5 AM.

This decision came in response to a series of attacks on public transport, including the recent killing of six passengers in Gwadar after being forcibly removed from a bus.

Previous article
Armed clash between rival groups leaves five dead
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Delta Plane Nearly Collides With Air Force Jet Near DC Airport,...

A Delta Airlines flight with 136 people onboard narrowly avoided a collision with a military jet near Washington, D.C.’s Reagan National Airport on Friday—just...

Ben Affleck Says He’s ‘Done’ Talking About Jennifer Lopez Amid Major Scandal Behind Divorce

Brad Pitt’s Ex Girlfriend Reveals The ‘Open Secret’ In Hollywood When They Were Dating

Royal Scandal Worth Billions Exposed Amid King Charles’ Abdication Rumors

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.