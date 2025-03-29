Muslims, Dalits disproportionately affected by custodial torture in India: Report

NEW DELHI: A report has revealed that Muslims, Dalits, and Adivasis are disproportionately affected by custodial torture in India, with victims primarily coming from poor and marginalized communities.

The report, titled ‘Status of Policing in India Report 2025: Police Torture and (Un)Accountability’, was released by the civil rights advocacy group Common Cause at the India International Centre in New Delhi. The study surveyed 8,276 police personnel of various ranks across 82 locations, including police stations, police lines, and courts, in 17 states and union territories.

A local lawyer stated that “all the faceless and voiceless” are targeted. The groups most commonly subjected to torture include Muslims, Dalits, Adivasis, illiterate individuals, and slum dwellers. Lawyers emphasized how poverty and social marginalization influence the police’s targeting of vulnerable communities.

The survey found that 30% of police personnel have a high propensity to justify torture, while another 32% have a moderate propensity. IPS officers were the most likely to justify torture (34%), with officers who frequently conduct interrogations showing an even higher tendency (37%).

A 2019 report by the National Campaign Against Torture (NCAT) documented 124 cases of deaths in police custody, revealing that 60% of victims belonged to marginalized communities, including Dalits, Adivasis, and Muslims. Many of these victims worked as laborers, security guards, rag-pickers, and drivers.

The report also pointed out that Muslims are frequently subjected to torture aimed at insulting their religion and identity. Citing academic research, it noted that torture in India is often used to label and subjugate entire communities. Specifically, Muslim men suspected of certain offenses are subjected to physical and psychological torture, including stripping and religious insults, as a deliberate attempt to undermine their religious and masculine identity.

A significant 18% of police personnel surveyed expressed the belief that Muslims are naturally prone to criminal activities. The survey also found that Hindu police personnel were more likely to hold this view, with over half of them endorsing this belief to varying extents. Among Hindu officers, 19% strongly believed that Muslims are naturally prone to committing crimes, while 34% held this belief to some extent. Sikh police officers were the least likely to share this perception.

The findings of the report highlight systemic biases and the urgent need for police reform to ensure accountability and protect marginalized communities from custodial violence.