Motorway Police Clash With Bus Crew Sparks Inquiry After Assault Video Goes Viral

A violent confrontation between the National Highway & Motorway Police (NHMP) and public transport staff at 26 Number Chungi has prompted an official investigation after video footage of the incident circulated widely online. The footage shows NHMP officers physically assaulting bus crew members during a roadside altercation.

The clash reportedly erupted while NHMP personnel were managing traffic congestion in the area. According to sources, a dispute with the crew of a passenger bus escalated into a physical fight, with four uniformed officers seen in the video attacking one of the transport workers.

In the footage, one officer can be seen striking a crew member with a baton, while another man in civilian clothes is observed pushing him. NHMP officials later alleged that Inspector Noor Faraz was assaulted by the bus staff, who also destroyed a government-issued tablet and tore his uniform.

Additional police forces were deployed to bring the situation under control, and a complaint has been lodged at Tarnol police station against the accused individuals. In response to the incident, the Additional Inspector General (AIG) for the NHMP North region ordered a formal inquiry.

Sector Commander North-1 SP Jawad Shah has been appointed to lead the investigation. Officials say all aspects of the confrontation will be examined to determine responsibility and ensure appropriate action is taken.