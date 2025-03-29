Mohsin Naqvi says all stakeholders on board in fight against terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday said that Army Chief General Asim Munir, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other stakeholders were on board in the fight against terrorism.

Chairing a second meeting of the Counter-Terrorism Committee in Islamabad, the minister, however, said that no decision would be taken in this regard without consulting the provincial governments.

He stressed the need for enhancing the capacity of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) at the provincial level to eliminate terrorism.

“We will provide all possible support to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan governments in the fight against terrorism,” Naqvi assured. Similarly, he added, that the Counter-Terrorism Wing of the FIA would be further strengthened to achieve the desired results.

The minister informed that the Frontier Constabulary would be transformed into National Reserve Police after its reorganisation. He further said that all departments would ensure an implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised with respect to the security of foreigners living in the country.

The meeting reviewed the progress made so far on setting up National and Provincial Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centers. The meeting was told that approval had already been given for setting up National Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centers in Islamabad, while work was on progress on setting up these centers in the provinces as well.

It was decided at the meeting that the issue of terrorism would be effectively taken up with the Afghan government through the Foreign Ministry. Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Interior Secretary, FIA DG, DG Passport, National Coordinator NACTA, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Coordinator National Action Plan and representatives of security agencies attended the meeting.

Punjab Law Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmad, Advisor to KP CM Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Sindh home minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Ministers of Interior of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Home Secretaries and IGPs of all the four provinces, AJK and GB were also in attendance.