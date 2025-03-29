Mengal, workers remain ‘safe’ as suicide bomber attempts to target rally on way to Quetta

BNP-M claims more than 250 of its workers arrested, ‘dozens’ injured due to actions of security forces

Quetta admin denies permission to party, citing province-wide ban on public gatherings

QUETTA: Balchistan National Party (BNP-M) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal and other workers of his ‘long march’ remained safe on Saturday following an ‘aborted’ suicide blast near the party’s rally at Mastung, according to the party and media reports.

BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal had started a “long march” to Quetta from his hometown Wadh in protest against the arrests of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) chief organiser Dr Mahrang Baloch and other leaders as well as police crackdowns on a sit-in.

However, the Quetta administration has denied the party permission to go ahead with its ‘long march’.

The marchers and motorists from different political parties in support of the march had started their journey to Quetta from Wadh on Friday.

As reports of the suicide blast near the BNP-M’s rally started emerging on the media at around 1pm, Mengal said in a X post that he was “safe with all party workers”.

In a statement, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said the same: “According to reports, there has been no loss of life. Sardar Akhtar Mengal and the entire BNP-M leadership is safe.”

The spokesperson noted that the BNP-M’s sit-in was underway near the site of the “alleged suicide blast” and that the public would soon be informed about the results of an inquiry into the incident.

The official assured the party that the safety of the rally’s participants, Mengal and other leaders was the provincial government’s responsibility.

The provincial government called on Mengal, his party and the public to cooperate with it and “help in improving the situation through talks”.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti issued a statement on X condemning today’s attack, pledging that the government would investigate the incident and also provide security to Mengal.

“Terrorism, no matter who it is directed against, is condemnable!” Bugti wrote.

Mastung Assistant Commissioner (AC) Akram Harifal informed the media that Levies personnel stationed at Luck Pass spotted a suspicious individual and attempted to stop him, but he tried to flee.

The Levies officials pursued him, and as a result, the suicide bomber blew himself up. No other loss of life occurred, AC Harifal added. He stated that security arrangements near the rally site had been intensified, with additional Levies personnel deployed.

However, addressing supporters at Mastung later, Mengal claimed that four participants from the rally were injured in the blast. “We have no threat from any group. If we have any threat, it is from the state,” the BNP-M leader alleged.

The BNP-M president asserted that the government wanted to worsen the situation, but his protest would “continue peacefully”.

Responding to the government’s offer of talks, Mengal reiterated his demand for BYC leaders and supporters to be freed: “Our answer is that the middle way is the release of women.”

“Release the arrested women, and we will return. I am ready to give my arrest in return for the release of women,” he added.

He further alleged that the media was being “told to not even look towards” the rally, let alone cover it.

In a separate media interview, Mengal said a suspicious person was seen by party workers as its rally was about to begin, adding that he ran away after being spotted. Mengal criticised the administration and security authorities for their lack of response despite the substantial passage of time.

He alleged that no authorities had arrived to even identify the suicide bomber.

In a post on X, he said the entire situation could have been averted if the authorities had allowed the marchers to enter Quetta to register their peaceful protest.

“We have repeatedly appealed to our workers and the public to remain peaceful, and we still do. But the government and the establishment are afraid of a few hundred thousand unarmed people”, he stated.

BNP-M claims 250 held in police action

On the other hand, in a post on X, the BNP-M claimed that more than 250 of its workers had been arrested while “dozens have sustained injuries due to the actions of the security forces” near Mastung’s Luck Pass.

The party alleged that law enforcement personnel had employed “intense tear gas shelling” against the participants, adding that its march paused at Luck Pass due to road blockades by containers.

An earlier post by the party claimed that “security forces opened fire on the participants of the long march and arrested over 250 leaders and workers” of the BNP-M.

Mengal also shared a purported video of containers lining up a road. “If you had worked this hard to run the country and the province, we would not have to protest on the streets,” he quipped.

Organisers warned of legal action if march goes ahead

On the other hand, the Quetta administration rejected the BNP-M’s application filed on Thursday “regarding approval of long march and security for those coming from Wadh”, citing a ban on gatherings.

In a letter to BNP-M on Friday, the Quetta DC recalled that the Balochistan home department had imposed a province-wide ban on the “blockade of national/main highways, roads, red zones including processions, rallies and gathering of 5 or more than five persons/ sit-ins” for three months on February 28.

The letter added that the Intelligence and Coordination Committee on Friday “unanimously decided that the rallies/long march may not be entered into the jurisdiction of Quetta District under current law and order situation security threat issued by law enforcement agencies (LEAs)”.

“Your application is hereby regretted on grounds mentioned in para-2/N and you are not allowed to enter into Quetta District,” the letter stated.

It warned: “In case of violation, the organisers will be held fully responsible for any untoward incidents or disruptions that may occur. Furthermore, action will be taken against the organisers under the relevant provisions of the law.”