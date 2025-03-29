Man who had killed dacoit Shahid Lund shot dead with two others

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Umar Lund, the man who had killed notorious dacoit Shahid Lund, was shot dead along with two others in a shooting incident here in Sadiqabad on Saturday.

The police confirmed the incident, saying the deceased persons were identified as Umar Lund, Huzaifa Lund, and a passerby Khalid Dhanwani.

According to police, the incident occurred near Jamal Din Wali, where armed dacoits ambushed the three individuals, killing them on the spot.

The deceased Umar Lund had killed dacoit Shahid Lund, the leader of the Lund gang, a few months ago.

Police officials said it appears that the killing of Umar Lund is an act of revenge by dacoits from the Katcha area, who were loyal to Shahid Lund.

Shahid Lund was a social media personality and a wanted criminal with a Rs10 million bounty on his head.

Initially, the Punjab Police confirmed that Shahid Lund was killed by his own associates but later claimed that the Lund gang’s ringleader was fatally shot in a joint operation by Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur police.

Shahid Lund, who was wanted in several high-profile cases such as murder and kidnapping for ransom, had been on the run for some time. The Punjab government had placed a reward of Rs10 million on his capture, highlighting the severity of his criminal activities.