KCEU’s Chair Ali Raza Syed denounces Indian interference, terrorism in U.S.

BELGIUM: The Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) Ali Raza Syed has strongly condemned the Indian intelligence agency ‘RAW’ for its interference, terrorist activities and violations against religious freedoms in U.S. and other countries.

According to BBC and other international media, the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) in its annual report of 2025 said, the treatment of minorities in India is deteriorating and it recommended sanctions be imposed on India’s external spy agency “RAW” over its alleged involvement in plots to assassinate Sikh separatists in the United States.

The commission recommended in its report that the US administration should seize the assets of RAW and other Indian officials involved in serious violations of religious freedom and impose travel restrictions on them.

Ali Raza Syed expressed concern that India’s involvement in terrorist operations on foreign soil poses a threat to global peace. Recently, the assassination of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada and conspiracy against another Sikh leader in United States has exposed India’s terrorist face. ​

India was also involved in spreading wrong information and false propaganda through fake websites in Europe in the recent years.

Ali Raza Syed also denounced the atrocities committed by India in occupied Kashmir.

He said that currently, in occupied Kashmir, people are being forced to give video statements against the freedom movement to spread fear, which is a serious violation of civil liberties laws and international norms.

He stated that the ongoing oppression and severe human rights violations against the Kashmiri people by the Indian government are terrifying. During Modi’s tenure, there has been an escalation in Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir, with attempts to revoke its special status and alter the Muslim majority into a minority through changing domicile rules.

Kashmir Council Europe’s chair called upon the international community to take strict notice of these illegal and unethical actions by India.

“We urge the United Nations, major powers including U.S. and human rights organizations to impose sanctions on India and compel it to cease its oppression of the Kashmiri people. Furthermore, the global community should pressurize India for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue to establish lasting peace in South Asia,” the statement added.