Honda Atlas Makes History With First-Ever Car Exports From Pakistan

In a landmark moment for Pakistan’s auto sector, Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan (HACPL) has begun exporting vehicles for the first time, dispatching 40 units of the Honda CITY 1.2L to Japan. This milestone marks a new chapter in Pakistan’s integration into the global automotive supply chain.

A special ceremony was held at the HACPL plant to mark the event, attended by key officials including Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan, Ministry Secretary Saif Anjum, and Engineering Development Board CEO Khuda Baksh Ali.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Industries and Production, the export of Completely Built-Up (CBU) units underscores HACPL’s adherence to global manufacturing standards and opens the door for future expansion into new international markets.

Speaking at the event, SAPM Haroon Akhtar Khan praised Honda’s achievement as a major breakthrough for the local industry. He said the successful export to a market as competitive as Japan demonstrates Pakistan’s potential as a credible car manufacturing and exporting hub.

The HACPL President & CEO, Takafumi Koike, emphasized Honda’s ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainability. He said that exporting to Japan is a reflection of the company’s improved quality benchmarks and growing global competitiveness.

HACPL Chairman Aamir H. Shirazi thanked the government for creating a supportive business environment and called for continued policy backing to boost local production and exports.

The event also featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a symbolic tree plantation, reinforcing Honda’s environmental values. SAPM Khan encouraged other local manufacturers to pursue international markets and expressed confidence in Pakistan’s potential to become a regional auto export leader.