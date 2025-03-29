NATIONAL

Gold Prices Surge In Pakistan On March 28th, Hit All-Time High

By Web Desk

Gold rates in Pakistan reached an all-time high on Saturday, with the price of 24-karat gold climbing by Rs4,400 per tola to Rs325,700, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association. This marks a sharp increase from Rs317,800 recorded in the previous trading session.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs3,770 to Rs279,240, While the price of 1 gram of 24-karat gold rose by Rs 377 to 27,924.

Analysts attribute the surge to rising global prices and ongoing economic uncertainty.

