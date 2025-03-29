CM Maryam orders stern action against transporters charging excessive fares on Eid

Punjab CM directs foolproof security arrangements on Chand Raat and Eidul Fitr

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday directed a stern action against public transporters charging excessive fares on the eve of Eidul Fitr.

In a statement, she directed all districts’ administration to ensure implementation of fixed fares and strictly monitor transport system.

She emphasized that fare lists must be prominently displayed at all bus stands.

In a sweeping crackdown on overcharging at bus terminals, the authorities have fined 97 vehicles and imposed Rs500,000 in penalties.

Cases have also been registered against 10 individuals, including 2 drivers, for illegally charging passengers extra fares ahead of Eidul Fitr.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, late-night operations were conducted on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza to curb excessive fare collection.

As a result of timely intervention, thousands of rupees unlawfully taken from passengers were refunded on the spot. Passengers had reported unjust fare hikes ranging from Rs200 to Rs700, prompting immediate action from authorities.

DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza said that passenger rights must be protected at all costs and directed authorities to take strict action against transporters involved in overcharging and overloading.

He warned that no leniency would be shown, and violators would face strict legal consequences. He also expressed his resolve to ensuring a smooth and fair travel experience for Eid passengers.

Foolproof Security on Chand Raat and Eidul Fitr

“Ensure safety of women and children in markets at all costs,” said Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz while directing the authorities concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements on Chand Raat and Eidul Fitr day.

She directed to increase patrolling of women police squad in markets on Moon Night. She was briefed, “Additional personnel will be deployed at 65 commercial centers and drone cameras and night vision binoculars have been started for surveillance in markets and bazaars.” She was also apprised, “Police personnel have been deployed at 55 places to prevent one-wheeling, while they have been deployed at 225 places around ATMs and banks to ensure safety and security of people.”