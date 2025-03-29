Civil-military leadership vows to reinforce national stance against terrorism

PM Shehbaz chaired meeting agrees to use NAP to strengthen national narrative

ISLAMABAD: A high-level huddle chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday decided to counter extremist narratives comprehensively and develop an active and effective counter-narrative against terrorism and extremism.

The meeting, held here at the Prime Minister’s House on Friday, was attended by civil and military leadership, along with representatives from all four provinces, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Officials resolved to expose the perpetrators of the Jaffar Express attack and aggressively counter anti-state campaigns on traditional and digital media.

It was agreed that the National Action Plan (NAP) would be used to strengthen the national narrative, with authorities directed to develop an active and effective counter-narrative against terrorism and extremism.

The huddle also decided to prevent any content threatening national security and harmony while ensuring better coordination among provinces.

To engage the youth, films and dramas will incorporate national themes to effectively counter extremist propaganda.

Furthermore, digital media will be used to disseminate pro-state content and tackle misinformation, including deepfake content, with verified information.

The government will also integrate terrorism awareness into the national curriculum to educate future generations about its dangers.

The government’s move comes against the backdrop of increased terrorist attacks in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially those targeting the security agencies and other law enforcement agencies.

The notable increase in violence in the country lately has ranked it as the second-most terrorism-affected country in 2024, as per a Global Terrorism Index 2025 report.

Pakistan — placed at the second spot from its previously fourth position — witnessed an alarming 45% increase in terrorism-related deaths with the total rising from 748 in 2023 to 1,081 in 2024 — one of the steepest surges globally.

Earlier this month, dozens of militants, affiliated with the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), attacked and hijacked Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express with 440 passengers onboard taken as hostages.

The security forces, after a complex clearance operation, neutralised 33 attackers and rescued the hostages.

Apart from five operational casualties, as many as 26 passengers were martyred by the terrorists, of which 18 were security personnel belonging to the Pakistan Army and the Frontier Corps (FC), three were officials from Pakistan Railways and other departments, and five were civilians.