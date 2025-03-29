Chinese military urges Philippines to ‘stop stirring up trouble’ in South China Sea

BEIJING: A Chinese military spokesperson on Saturday warned the Philippines to stop stirring up trouble and escalating tensions in the South China Sea.

Relying on external forces for support to incite tensions in the South China Sea issue is futile, said Tian Junli, spokesperson for the People’s Liberation Army Southern Theater Command.

According to Tian, the theater command conducted routine patrols in the waters of the South China Sea on Friday.

The spokesperson pointed out that the Philippines frequently enlists countries outside to organize so-called joint cruises, hyping and spreading unlawful claims in the South China Sea, creating unstable factors in the South China Sea, and deliberately undermining regional peace and stability.

The forces under the Southern Theater Command will continue to maintain a high level of alert and resolutely defend national sovereignty and security as well as regional peace and stability in the South China Sea, he added.