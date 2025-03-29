Brad Pitt’s Ex Girlfriend Reveals The ‘Open Secret’ In Hollywood When They Were Dating

Gwyneth Paltrow has surprised Hollywood with candid remarks about her past relationship with Brad Pitt, comparing the experience to dating royalty. “It’s like having dated, I don’t know, Prince William,” she said in a newly published interview that has reignited public fascination with one of the 1990s’ most iconic celebrity romances.

The 52-year-old actress, now married to director Brad Falchuk, opened up about her early relationship with Pitt, whom she met on the set of Seven when she was 22 and he was 29. She recalled their chemistry as instant and intense, but also acknowledged the overwhelming media attention they received during their time together.

Although the couple split in 1997, Paltrow spoke with warmth and nostalgia. “People will always talk about it,” she admitted, calling the relationship “very intriguing” and a chapter that continues to follow her. Despite the pressure they faced as one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples, she emphasized that she still has admiration for Pitt, describing herself as “a big fan.”

In the interview, Paltrow recalled a birthday celebration during which Pitt flew in just to spend the day with her—an example of his thoughtful and romantic side. She described their time together as formative, helping her navigate fame and public scrutiny at a young age.

Since their split, Paltrow and Pitt have remained friendly, occasionally sharing respectful public moments that suggest mutual appreciation. While she has moved on and built a successful life and career, Paltrow acknowledged that her relationship with Pitt was more than just a youthful romance—it was a milestone in both her personal and professional growth.

The actress noted that dating Brad Pitt wasn’t just about being with a global star—it shaped how she managed life under the spotlight. And although decades have passed, her reflection has struck a chord across Hollywood, reminding fans of a golden era of celebrity romance.