Ben Affleck Says He’s ‘Done’ Talking About Jennifer Lopez Amid Major Scandal Behind Divorce

Ben Affleck has reportedly closed the chapter on publicly discussing his recent divorce from Jennifer Lopez, saying he wants to shift his attention to family and work. The 52-year-old actor is said to be “done talking about JLo” following a rare interview in which he addressed the high-profile breakup.

“He’s not proud that their marriage didn’t work out,” a source told People on March 28. “He didn’t want to hurt her. But now he wants to just focus on his kids and work.” The comments came days after Affleck spoke about the split in GQ magazine’s April cover story.

In the interview, the Air actor insisted there was “no scandal” behind the end of his two-year marriage to Lopez, 55, calling their separation “much more quotidian” than people might expect. “There is no big event,” Affleck said. “It’s just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships.”

Affleck emphasized that breakups aren’t always about dramatic turning points but often involve complex, personal challenges that unfold quietly. “It’s really more like a couple’s therapy session,” he said, adding that he holds “nothing but respect” for Lopez.

The pair finalized their divorce on January 6, 2025, five months after Lopez filed in August. According to the insider, Affleck’s remarks in GQ were his final word on the matter, intended to “clear the air one last time.”

Lopez addressed the split last October in an interview with Interview Magazine, admitting the end of the relationship “almost took me out for good.” Still, she said she has no regrets and views the experience as transformative, adding, “That is exactly what I needed.”

Affleck and Lopez rekindled their relationship in 2021, nearly two decades after ending their first engagement. They married in July 2022 after Affleck proposed that April. Though the marriage was short-lived, both stars now appear to be focusing on personal healing and their respective careers.