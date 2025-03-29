NATIONAL

Armed clash between rival groups leaves five dead

By Staff Report

KASHMORE: As many as five people were killed and several received serious bullets wounds during armed clash between Bhutto tribe and Bangwar tribe in Kashmore.

The clash took place in the jurisdiction of Badani Police Station, Kashmore. The dead persons were later identified as Ashiq Bhutto, Amir Bhutto, Sudhir Bhutto, Shaban Bangwar and Ehsan Bangwar while a nephew of reporter of private TV channel is also among injured persons.

Panic and fear gripped the area and firing was continued as members of both groups used automatic latest weapons. After receiving the report of the deadly clash, heavy contingent of police reached the area.

Badani city was remained completely closed which also forced residents to stay inside their homes.

Later, the dead bodies of two people were shifted to Kashmore Hospital while few dead bodies and persons were still lying at the clash site. Police restricted the entrance of people on the site of clash. Further investigation was underway.

