Sindh urges Centre to convene CCI meeting over acute water crisis

KARACHI: The Sindh government has urged the federal government to convene an immediate meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) to address the worsening water crisis in the province.

In a letter sent to the Centre, the Sindh government stated that severe water shortages have made it nearly impossible to cultivate crops in the upcoming sowing season. The provincial government blamed the crisis on an alleged unfair distribution of water, claiming that Punjab has been allocated more than its rightful share under the Water Accord of 1991.

The Sindh government also raised concerns over the certificate issued by the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) for the Cholistan Canal project, calling it “illegal” and demanding its revocation. The letter urged the federal government to suspend the implementation of the project until a consensus on water distribution is reached.

Earlier, on March 23, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had warned that the province’s agriculture-based economy was under serious threat due to diminishing water availability. In a statement issued on World Water Day, he highlighted the devastating impact of the crisis on farmers and fishermen, whose livelihoods depend on the Indus River.

“The crisis has significantly impacted millions of people whose jobs rely on the Indus River. The drying waves of the river are a warning sign for life and agriculture,” the chief minister stated.

He attributed the worsening situation to climate change and inequitable water distribution, stressing that Sindh would not compromise on its rightful share of water. He also voiced concerns over the construction of new canals on the Indus River, warning that such projects could further intensify the water shortage and create drought-like conditions in the province.

“How can new canals be constructed when Sindh’s fertile lands are already deprived of water?” he questioned, demanding immediate intervention to prevent a potential famine.

The chief minister called for urgent measures to safeguard water resources for future generations, emphasizing the need for a fair and transparent water distribution system. He also highlighted the alarming situation of the Indus Delta, stating that the river’s waters had not reached the delta for years, leading to the submergence of millions of acres of land into the sea.

Murad Ali Shah assured that his government had devised a comprehensive strategy to tackle the water crisis and called for a collective effort to conserve every drop of water. He reiterated the Pakistan Peoples Party’s long-standing commitment to protecting Sindh’s water rights and urged the federal government to take immediate action to resolve the crisis.