Sindh High Court Seeks FIA Response In FIR Against Journalist Farhan Mallick

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday issued notices to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other parties after hearing a petition challenging the registration of a cybercrime FIR against journalist Farhan Mallick. The court also granted the petitioner’s request to add the FIA director-general, the investigating officer, and the federal government as respondents.

Advocate Abdul Moeez, representing Mallick, told the court the case was driven by malice and lacked any legal basis. He alleged that the investigating officer not only led the inquiry but also appeared personally invested in the matter.

The SHC allowed amendments to the petition and directed all respondents to submit written replies by April 23. The hearing was adjourned until that date.

Mallick was booked on March 20 under several provisions of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) 2016 and the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). According to the FIA’s FIR, the journalist was linked to Raftar TV’s YouTube channel, which was accused of posting anti-state videos targeting public dignitaries.

The charges include Section 16 (unauthorised use of identity information), Section 20 (offences against the dignity of a natural person), and Section 26-A, which criminalises the spread of “fake news.” Under Section 26-A, any content deemed knowingly false and capable of causing fear, unrest, or disorder is punishable by up to three years in prison, a fine of Rs2 million, or both.

Mallick is also charged under Sections 500 (defamation) and 109 (abetment) of the PPC. Rights advocates have raised concerns over increasing use of cybercrime laws against journalists in Pakistan.