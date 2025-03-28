Punjab Food Authority Finds Food Safety Violations At 22 Sehri Points In Lahore

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) fined 22 food outlets a total of Rs350,000 during surprise inspections carried out at Sehri hours across various areas in Lahore. The enforcement action was led by PFA Director General Asim Javed, who was accompanied by food safety teams during the early morning visit.

The teams inspected 49 Sehri points in Anarkali Food Street, Gulberg, and Mozang, checking food quality, hygiene standards, and compliance with existing food safety regulations. Violations were found at nearly half the outlets, triggering immediate penalties.

As part of the enforcement drive, officials discarded 100 litres of substandard milk, one maund of yogurt, 37 litres of low-quality ghee, and rotten vegetables. Several outlets were found using contaminated spices, operating unhygienic freezers, and failing to maintain food safety documentation.

The PFA noted that food handlers at many of these locations lacked required medical and training certificates. DG Asim Javed said businesses also ignored earlier directives issued by the authority, prompting stricter action.

Since the beginning of the month, the PFA has inspected 74,382 food points serving Sehri and Iftar across Punjab. The authority says it will continue unannounced visits throughout Ramadan to ensure public health standards are met.