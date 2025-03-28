PTI leaders term denial of Imran Khan meeting an ‘insult to judiciary’

RAWALPINDI: Leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have strongly condemned the refusal to honour a court order granting a meeting with former Prime Minister Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, calling the act a blatant disrespect to the judiciary.

Shibli Faraz, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, condemned the violation of judicial orders during a media briefing outside the prison on Thursday.

“Today, there has been a blatant disrespect of judicial orders,” he said. “This is not our disrespect, but an insult to the judges and the judiciary. It is the responsibility of the judges, not ours, to protect the integrity and dignity of the judiciary.”

Faraz’s remarks followed the refusal by prison officials to allow the scheduled meeting, despite a court order, which he described as a breach of legal protocol.

“The failure to implement the court’s decision does not tarnish our dignity, but rather undermines the judiciary and its integrity,” he added.

Moreover, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, accused the authorities of disregarding the constitution and the law. “As usual, the law and the constitution have been violated,” he said.

Referring to paragraph 7 of the court’s ruling, Ayub highlighted that the Superintendent of Adiala Jail had assured the court that the meeting would take place.

“We waited outside for four hours, repeatedly informing the jail authorities, but as usual, the intelligence officer in charge of the area prevented the meeting. We condemn this act.”

Ayub also criticised the role of intelligence officers, questioning their priorities. “Their job should be to catch terrorists, not obstruct us from meeting Imran Khan. It’s an intelligence failure that needs to be addressed,” he said, adding that security personnel in Balochistan were unable to carry out their duties effectively due to intelligence failures.

Further criticism came from Sahibzada Hamid Raza, head of the Sunni Ittehad Council, who expressed dismay over the behavior of jail officials and their disrespect of the larger bench’s decision.

“We will not let this matter go unnoticed. The court’s decision was disregarded, and it shows that jail administration and powerful officials are above the law,” he said.

Niazullah Niyazi, spokesperson for PTI founder Imran Khan, also voiced strong condemnation. “Today, the refusal to allow a meeting has raised a serious question about the credibility of the judiciary,” Niyaazi stated. “We will file a contempt petition in response to this refusal. Imran Khan’s existence is vital for this country and the state.”