Princess Anne Visits King Charles After Hospital Stay Amid Cancer Treatment Complications

Princess Anne visited her brother King Charles III at Clarence House on Friday morning, just a day after the monarch experienced side effects from ongoing cancer treatment and was briefly hospitalised. The King, 76, was later seen in good spirits as he waved to the public while departing for his Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire.

Moments before his departure, the Princess Royal was spotted leaving Clarence House in a black Bentley. Known for their close bond, the royal siblings have often been seen sharing warm and light-hearted moments during official engagements.

Buckingham Palace revealed Thursday evening that King Charles had undergone a short hospital observation following routine cancer treatment earlier that day. The palace said he was advised to postpone his scheduled engagements as a precaution.

According to the statement, the King had to cancel his planned Birmingham visit and meetings with three ambassadors. Expressing regret, the Palace said the King hoped the engagements could be rescheduled and offered apologies to those affected by the changes.

Princess Anne and King Charles, born just 21 months apart, share a long-standing connection through both family and mutual passions. The King once recalled their childhood gardening projects on BBC Radio 4, where he and Anne tended a vegetable patch with the help of Buckingham Palace’s former head gardener, Mr Nutbeam.

Both royals are accomplished equestrians and remain active in their public roles. Anne, who is the King’s official bodyguard, reaffirmed her commitment to royal duties earlier this year during a visit to Cape Town, saying, “It really isn’t written in. It isn’t really an option, no, I don’t think so.”