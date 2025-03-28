PIA Eyes US Flight Resumption As FAA Team Plans Mid-April Audit

A five-member delegation from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is set to visit Pakistan in mid-April to assess whether Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is ready to resume direct flights to the United States, according to a media report. The evaluation will determine if PIA can be upgraded from Category II to Category I, a requirement for reinstating operations in US airspace.

The assessment comes as PIA pushes to restore international connectivity following the resumption of flights to the European Union in January and ongoing talks with the United Kingdom. To support the upgrade process, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed, and $75,000 allocated for consultancy services.

PIA’s access to US, UK, and EU destinations was suspended in July 2020 after former aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan alleged that many pilot licenses had been improperly issued. These claims triggered a global backlash and bans on the airline’s international routes.

Before the suspension, PIA operated six weekly flights to US cities including New York and Chicago. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the airline was permitted to run limited chartered flights to the US under special arrangements.

In a separate move to tighten internal protocols, PIA has issued a new directive prohibiting photography and videography during aircraft maintenance. The airline cited security risks and confidentiality concerns, warning that unauthorised visual documentation could lead to strict disciplinary action.

Under the directive, only authorised personnel—such as engineers or approved security staff—are allowed to capture images during maintenance activities. The airline said the policy aims to protect sensitive information and ensure safe operational practices.