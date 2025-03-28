Naqvi fine-tunes strategy on repatriation of ACC holders as deadline draws nearer

Interior minister says federal govt will provide full support to provinces for repatriation process foreign nationals

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday stated that continuous coordination is being maintained between the federal and provincial governments regarding the repatriation process Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders, directing the authorities to ensure respectful treatment of foreign nationals.

“The federal government will provide full support to the provinces for repatriation process of ACC holders and a committee has also been formed based on the recommendations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister”, the Federal Interior Minister stated while chairing a high-level meeting to review the repatriation process of Afghan Citizen Card holders.

Since November 2023, the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Program (IFRP) has been in effect, and now in its second phase, the Afghan Citizen Card holders have been given a deadline of March 31 to voluntarily leave Pakistan.

During the meeting, it was decided that Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry will visit the provinces to resolve any issues arising during the repatriation process.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Interior Talal Ch, the Federal Interior Secretary, the Secretary for Kashmir Affairs & SAFRON, Chief Secretaries and Inspectors General (IGs) of all provinces, the Director General of FIA, the IG of Islamabad Police, the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, the Coordinator of the National Action Plan, and representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Law, and security agencies.

During the briefing, it was informed that all arrangements for the repatriation of Afghan Citizen Card holders have been completed.

“A door-to-door awareness campaign is underway, and the mapping of Afghan Citizen Card holders has been finalized. Furthermore, holding centers, food provisions, and healthcare facilities have also been arranged for those returning,” it was briefed.