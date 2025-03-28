LHC CJ Aalia Neelum launches health insurance for Punjab judiciary

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Aalia Neelum on Friday inaugurated a comprehensive health insurance facility for judges of the Lahore High Court and the district judiciary across Punjab.

The initiative, launched in collaboration with EFU Insurance Company, was unveiled during a ceremony at the LHC Judges’ Lounge. The event was attended by Senior Puisne Judge Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, along with Justices Ali Baqar Najafi, Abid Aziz Sheikh, Farooq Haider, Khalid Ishaq, and Abher Gul Khan.

Chief Justice Neelum formally handed over health insurance cards to judges and judicial officers, marking the official commencement of the facility. Speaking at the event, LHC Registrar Amjad Iqbal Ranjha expressed gratitude on behalf of the district judiciary, lauding the chief justice’s commitment to the well-being of judicial officers.

The newly introduced health insurance plan provides extensive medical coverage, including hospitalization, surgical procedures, and other healthcare expenses. Several judicial officers, including the Director General of the District Judiciary, the District & Sessions Judge (Human Resource), and District & Sessions Judges from Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, and Kasur, were also present at the ceremony.

In addition to the health insurance initiative, the Lahore High Court is actively working on digitalization projects to enhance judicial efficiency. Additional Registrar IT, Mr. Jamal Ahmed, briefed attendees on ongoing digital reforms aimed at improving productivity, transparency, and accessibility within the justice system.