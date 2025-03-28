King Charles Rushed To Hospital Following Reaction To Cancer Treatment

King Charles III was briefly hospitalised on Thursday after experiencing temporary side effects related to his ongoing cancer treatment, Buckingham Palace confirmed. He has since returned to Clarence House and continues to manage official duties, including reviewing state papers and making phone calls from his study.

The 76-year-old monarch had been scheduled to visit Birmingham on Friday for four public engagements but cancelled the trip based on medical advice. The Palace expressed his regret, noting that the King hopes the engagements can be rescheduled soon.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said meetings with three ambassadors, also planned for Thursday, were impacted by the King’s short hospital stay. Officials described the episode as a “most minor bump in a road that is very much heading in the right direction.”

The nature of the side effects was not disclosed, and Queen Camilla did not accompany the King during his hospital visit, attending a reception in north London instead. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s office issued a brief message wishing the King well.

Sources indicated that the Palace wanted to remain transparent about the King’s health to prevent public concern over last-minute schedule changes. The King reportedly travelled to the London Clinic hospital by car and not by ambulance, reinforcing the idea that the situation was not an emergency.

Despite his diagnosis in February 2024, the King has kept a busy schedule and maintained a visible public presence. He recently visited Northern Ireland, launched a music playlist, and participated in the Commonwealth Day service—events aimed at showing resilience amid treatment.

The monarch has also played a prominent role in global affairs, including hosting Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and expressing support for Ukraine’s President Zelensky following a tense meeting with former U.S. President Donald Trump. A second state visit invitation was extended to Trump as well.

Earlier this week, the Palace postponed the King’s planned state visit to the Vatican due to health concerns surrounding Pope Francis, not the King himself. His wider visit to Italy is still expected to proceed in April, though with some adjustments.

Buckingham Palace has not revealed the specific type of cancer King Charles is being treated for. He had returned to public-facing duties in April 2024 after a period of recuperation.