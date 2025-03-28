King Charles Postpones Engagements Amid Hospital Visit For Cancer Treatment Complications

King Charles III cancelled planned royal engagements this week after experiencing temporary side effects from ongoing cancer treatment, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a rare public statement. The 76-year-old monarch returned to Clarence House following a brief, precautionary hospital visit on Thursday morning.

The King had been scheduled to host diplomatic meetings that afternoon and undertake a full day of engagements in Birmingham on Friday, but both were postponed on medical advice. In a statement, the Palace said His Majesty “experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital.”

A Palace spokesperson added that Charles was “greatly disappointed” to miss Friday’s visit and extended apologies to those who had prepared for the occasion. The monarch is expected to continue working from home, managing state papers and calls from his London residence.

Sources familiar with the matter said such incidents were anticipated during the course of his treatment and described the development as a “minor bump in the road.” HELLO! reported that the King’s recovery remains on track and that this episode did not reflect any serious deterioration in his condition.

Despite the brief setback, the King and Queen Camilla are still expected to proceed with their state visit to Italy next month. However, the King will no longer meet Pope Francis during the trip due to the pontiff’s own health issues.

Pope Francis, 88, was recently discharged from Rome’s Gemelli hospital after being treated for pneumonia and bronchitis. Doctors have advised him to rest for at least two months at the Vatican, prompting changes to his public schedule.

The Palace has not disclosed the type of cancer the King is being treated for. Since announcing his diagnosis in early 2024, Charles has continued to attend public events, showing no signs of stepping back from his duties.