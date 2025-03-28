Kate Middleton Given Prominent Monarchy Role Amid King Charles’ Worsening Health

Princess Kate is taking on a more visible role within the royal family as King Charles continues treatment for cancer, with palace insiders suggesting she is being positioned to help ease mounting pressure on the monarchy. Despite her own recent health battle, the Princess of Wales has begun returning to her duties and is now taking on responsibilities that signal her growing influence.

Royal expert Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that while Kate remains devoted to her children and family, she is also fully embracing her future role as Queen. “Her priority and thoughts are keeping her family well and safe, as well as forging ahead as the relatable and relevant future queen,” Chard said.

As the King scales back his public engagements during treatment, Kate is said to be prepared for the increased responsibilities. Chard noted that the Princess of Wales has transitioned into royal life over the years with grace and resilience, aided by strong family support and lessons from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Kate’s elevated position was highlighted recently when it was reported she would become the first Princess of Wales in 115 years to issue royal warrants — a privilege that signals the monarch’s trust in her. King Charles is understood to hold his daughter-in-law in “high esteem,” relying on her to maintain stability and relevance for the monarchy during this period.

The move reflects a broader effort to modernize the royal image, with Kate now seen as a central figure in that transformation. Her growing presence alongside Prince William is being closely watched as the royal family adapts to new internal and public challenges.