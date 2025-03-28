NATIONAL

Karachi police book 10-year-old child in alleged threat case

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Karachi police have registered a case against a ten-year-old sixth-grade student, Faraz Laghari, on charges of issuing threats, officials confirmed on Friday.

The FIR was lodged at the Karachi City Court police station, alleging that Faraz had made threatening remarks. However, the young student claims the case is baseless and was filed at the instigation of his cousin, Afaq Laghari, as part of a personal dispute.

Faraz, who traveled to Ghotki in protest, expressed his distress over the charges, stating that he now fears attending school, despite being in the middle of his exams. Seeking relief, he has appealed to Sindh Inspector General (IG) for intervention and justice.

The case has drawn public attention, echoing a similar incident last year when a three-year-old child, Zaeem Abbas, was charged with electricity theft in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

That case, filed on the complaint of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), accused the toddler of power theft. The case was later dismissed by an Additional Sessions Judge after it was established that officials were unaware of whether the child was actually a customer of PESCO/WAPDA.

