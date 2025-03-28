Jumatul Wida observed with devotion as thousands gather for prayers

ISLAMABAD: Jumatul Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, was observed with deep religious devotion and fervor across the federal capital, as thousands of worshippers thronged mosques to offer special prayers.

The main congregational prayer took place at Faisal Mosque, where a massive crowd gathered to seek divine blessings, forgiveness, and peace. Religious scholars delivered sermons highlighting the spiritual significance of Ramadan, the importance of piety, and the need for unity among Muslims. Special prayers were also offered for Pakistan’s prosperity and for the liberation of oppressed Muslims worldwide.

Mosques in various sectors, including G-6, G-9, G-11, F-8, and I-10, witnessed large turnouts, with many worshippers arriving hours before the sermon. Clad in traditional attire, the faithful listened attentively to the Khutbah (sermon), which emphasized compassion, self-discipline, and the essence of fasting beyond Ramadan.

Given the security concerns, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police implemented stringent measures to ensure the safety of worshippers. Law enforcement personnel were deployed around major mosques, while walk-through gates, metal detectors, and surveillance cameras were used to enhance security.

Meanwhile, the Al-Quds rally—held to express solidarity with Palestine—began from Imambargah Asna Ashri (G-6/2) and concluded at D-Chowk. It saw significant participation from supporters of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), Shia Ulema Council Pakistan, Imamia Students Organization, and Jafaria Students Organization.

Speakers at the rally condemned Israeli atrocities and called for greater Muslim unity to support Palestine and Kashmir. Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, head of MWM, led the event, stressing that the resolution of these crises is impossible without collective action from the Muslim Ummah.

As Ramadan nears its conclusion, the faithful expressed a sense of spiritual fulfillment while preparing for Eid-ul-Fitr. Religious leaders reminded worshippers to pay Zakat-ul-Fitr, ensuring that the underprivileged can also partake in the upcoming celebrations.