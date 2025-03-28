NATIONAL

Five of same family killed, 3 injured in Shangla car plunge

By Staff Report

SWAT: Five members of a family were killed and three others sustained critical injuries on Thursday when a jeep plunged into a ravine in Kotkay area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Shangla district amid heavy rain, rescue and police officials confirmed.

Spokesperson for Rescue 1122 Rasool Khan Sharif told the media that as soon as they received an emergency call, rescue team rushed to the scene and moved three bodies and five injured to THQ Hospital Alpuri.

Alpuri Police Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammad Arif Khan informed that the ill-fated family was heading for Peshawar to see off one of their relatives to Saudi Arabia.

“As they reached Kotkay area of Alpuri, their car skidded off the road and plunged into the ravine, resulting in five deaths and three injuries,” Arif said, adding that all eight casualties belonged to the same family.

According to the SHO, two of them succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital.

He said a total of five were dead and three were injured in the incident, and the cause of the fatal accident seemed to be heavy rain and a slippery road.

SHO Khan said that the family hailed from the Pishlor area of Martung Tehsil.

He identified the deceased as Mohammad Salman, Rehmatullah, Amir Sohail, Mohammad Faisal and Afzal Khan.

He said he was present at the district headquarters hospital and making arrangements to dispatch the bodies to Pishlor while the injured were taken to Swat’s Saidu Teaching Hopsital as their condition was critical.

