Fatal bus crashes leave 10 dead and several injured in Punjab, Balochistan

KALLAR KAHAR: Ten people were killed, and 20 sustained injuries in two separate passenger bus accidents in Kallar Kahar and Kalat on Friday morning, state-owned Radio Pakistan reported.

The first accident took place on Motorway M-5 in the Salt Range area of Kallar Kahar when a passenger bus lost control due to brake failure and overturned. The bus was en route from Chishtian to Rawalpindi when the incident occurred.

Rescue teams and police responded promptly, shifting the deceased and injured to the Kallar Kahar Trauma Centre. Medical authorities warned that the death toll could rise as several victims remained in critical condition.

Among the deceased were Abid from Sahiwal, Arsalan, son of Maqbool, Ali Raza, son of Abdul Razzaq from Burewala, and Zaheer, son of Mohammad Shahbaz from Pakpattan. One body remained unidentified at the time of reporting.

Another five people lost their lives in Kalat when two passenger buses collided head-on on the National Highway. The crash occurred in the Raje area, causing severe injuries to at least 14 passengers.

Levies Force and rescue teams reached the site, transferring casualties to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. Due to the severity of injuries, all critically wounded passengers were later shifted to Quetta for further medical treatment.

Pakistan continues to witness an alarming number of road accidents. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, 5,608 people lost their lives in traffic crashes nationwide in 2021.

In Karachi alone, road accidents claimed 500 lives and left 4,879 injured in 2024. Experts cite reckless driving, poor road conditions, and ongoing construction as major factors behind the rising numbers.

To curb fatal accidents, the Sindh government recently restricted heavy vehicles from entering Karachi during the day, limiting their movement to 11 PM – 6 AM. The decision followed public protests after multiple deaths caused by dumpers and tankers.

Rights groups have criticized weak traffic law enforcement, calling for urgent reforms to improve road safety across the country.