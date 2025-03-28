China, Bangladesh to elevate bilateral cooperation to new heights

BEIJING: China is willing to work together with Bangladesh to elevate bilateral cooperation to new heights, bringing greater benefits to the people of both countries, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday when meeting with Bangladeshi interim government’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus in Beijing.

The friendly exchanges between the Chinese and Bangladeshi people have a long history, with the ancient Silk Road closely linking the two countries, Xi pointed out, stressing that China is committed to being a trusted neighbor, friend, and partner of Bangladesh.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of China-Bangladesh diplomatic relations and the Year of China-Bangladesh Cultural Exchanges.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties, both sides have consistently supported each other, treated each other as equals, and pursued win-win cooperation, Xi added.

Stressing that China and Bangladesh should continue to deepen political mutual trust and firmly support each other on issues concerning respective core interests and major concerns, Xi said China supports Bangladesh in safeguarding national sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity and exploring a development path suited to its national conditions.

China will further deepen reform comprehensively and expand high-standard opening up, which will bring new opportunities for the development of Bangladesh and other countries in the world, he noted.

He called on the two sides to advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, expand cooperation in the digital economy, green economy, marine economy, infrastructure, water conservancy and other fields, enhance people-to-people exchanges, and strengthen mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples.

China advocates an equal and orderly multipolar world and an inclusive economic globalization that benefits all and is willing to strengthen multilateral coordination and cooperation with Bangladesh to promote development through solidarity among countries of the Global South and build a community with a shared future for humanity, Xi said.

For his part, Yunus noted that China is a reliable partner and friend of Bangladesh. The Bangladeshi side firmly adheres to the one-China principle and opposes “Taiwan independence,” he said.

Bangladesh is willing to take the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to promote the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, said Yunus, urging both sides to enhance Belt and Road cooperation.

The Bangladeshi side welcomes more Chinese enterprises to invest in the country and help with its economic transformation, Yunus said.

He lauded the three major global initiatives proposed by Xi and said that Bangladesh is willing to strengthen coordination with China to embrace opportunities and tackle challenges together and jointly safeguard world peace, stability, development and prosperity.