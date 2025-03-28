Brooke Hogan Accuses Parents Hulk And Linda Of Terrible Abuse In Emotional Statement

Brooke Hogan has publicly accused both of her parents — Hulk and Linda Hogan — of years of verbal, mental, and at times physical abuse, in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday. The statement followed a tearful video shared by her mother, who blamed Hulk for Brooke cutting off contact with the family.

In her post, the 36-year-old former reality TV star addressed the video, calling it only “the tip of a very large iceberg,” and shared her own side of the story. “What I’m about to say is not pointed at either person,” she wrote. “It is my own personal truth, and you can do your own math.”

Brooke claimed she had been “EXTREMELY verbally and mentally abused since childhood,” and added that the abuse “would frequently turn physical.” She noted that the abuse came from more than one source, writing that it isn’t always “the person you would assume.”

The Brooke Knows Best alum said she is estranged from both parents for “completely separate reasons,” and stressed that her decision to cut ties had nothing to do with their issues with each other. She described years of “berating and vile text messages,” “public reamings,” and “blatant lies,” saying she had long been treated like a “pawn.”

She ended her message by asking for space to enjoy the life she’s built with her husband Steven Oleksy and their newborn twins, writing: “Please allow me the chance to enjoy what’s important … without injecting any more poison.”

Neither Hulk Hogan, 71, nor Linda Hogan, 65, have publicly responded to Brooke’s claims. Earlier that day, Linda posted a tearful video claiming that Brooke “cut [her] out too” after a family rift eight years ago and revealed she wasn’t informed about her daughter’s wedding or the birth of her grandchildren.

Brooke was notably absent from Hulk’s 2023 wedding to Sky Daily, citing her need to protect her “healing and happiness.” In an Instagram Story repost on Wednesday, Brooke shared a message that appeared to praise her husband’s support: “My husband clapped so loud for me that I stopped noticing who didn’t.”