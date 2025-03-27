Year-round opening of Khunjerab Pass fuels record Pak-China trade

KASHGAR: Trade between China and Pakistan has seen a significant boost following the year-round opening of the Khunjerab Pass, with a steady flow of goods and vehicles crossing the border despite harsh winter conditions.

A recent convoy of 25 domestically manufactured tractor trucks, worth $1.5 million, successfully passed through Khunjerab Pass in Xinjiang, China, en route to Sost Port in Pakistan. The vehicles, part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), will be distributed to various markets along the trade route.

Since the beginning of the year, the pass has facilitated the movement of 1,271 vehicles, transporting 12,432 tons of goods valued at over $95.26 million, according to local customs data.

Previously, Khunjerab Pass, located in Tashkurgan Tajik Autonomous County in Kashgar, remained closed for four months every year due to severe winter conditions and high-altitude challenges. However, as of December 1, 2024, the border has transitioned into a year-round operational land crossing, making it the first high-altitude land port under the BRI to function without seasonal closures.

The change has created new business opportunities and reduced transportation costs, according to local traders. Khan, a Pakistani truck driver, noted that keeping the pass open in winter has lowered expenses for refrigerated transportation, making land transport a more competitive alternative to air and sea freight.

“Goods can now be transported from Karachi to Kashgar in just eight days,” Khan explained, highlighting the efficiency of the Karakoram Highway, which remains a key route for perishable and high-value cargo.

Khunjerab Pass has also facilitated 3,962 cross-border travelers and processed 3,036.46 tons of agricultural and related products this year, further solidifying its role as a critical trade link between China and Pakistan.