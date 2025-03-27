Timothee Chalamet Pulls Back As Kylie Jenner Worries About Future Together

ylie Jenner is reportedly growing increasingly anxious about her relationship with Timothée Chalamet, as the actor appears to be pulling away from their once high-profile romance, a private news outlet has reported.

Sources claim the 26-year-old reality star is “genuinely worried” that Chalamet might walk away, leaving her confused over his recent shift in behavior. According to insiders, the actor has chosen to limit public appearances with Jenner, a move said to have left her feeling unsettled.

“It’s enough to send Kylie into a tailspin,” the source shared, noting that Kylie has even turned to her mother, Kris Jenner, for guidance. Kris is reportedly still envisioning a high-profile love story between her daughter and the Oscar-nominated actor.

The insider also revealed that Kylie has been well aware of the fragile state of the relationship and had even considered having a child with Timothée as a way to secure a long-term bond. “Having a baby with him will keep him in the picture no matter what happens,” a previous source had stated, calling it both a romantic strategy and a way to stay tied to Chalamet’s rising Hollywood star.

While neither Jenner nor Chalamet has commented publicly on the latest developments, the speculation has sparked a wave of online discussion about their relationship status.