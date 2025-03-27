Sydney Sweeney Calls Off Wedding To Jonathan Davino Amid Major Relationship Struggles

Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé Jonathan Davino have reportedly called off their wedding plans as they face ongoing difficulties in their relationship, Us Weekly reported Wednesday.

An insider told the outlet that while the couple has not officially split, things are currently “not great.” The source added, “They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now,” noting that all planning has come “to a halt” with no further discussions taking place.

Sweeney, 27, and Davino, 41, began dating in 2018 and were reportedly set to marry this spring. However, sources claim the Euphoria star was overwhelmed by the pressure. “Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress,” the insider said.

The actress’s packed schedule has reportedly strained the relationship. “Sydney is really focused on her career. Jonathan wishes they were able to spend more quality time together,” the source shared. Promotional events, especially for films where Sweeney shares chemistry with male co-stars, have reportedly added tension.

“It’s a tough dynamic for Jonathan,” the insider added, referencing rumors that often surface during her promotional tours.

Breakup speculation began earlier this month after reports surfaced that the pair had been living apart for nearly a month. Although Davino was later spotted at Sweeney’s $6 million Los Angeles home, fans noticed she had deleted a romantic New Year’s photo of the two from Instagram.

That image had shown Davino kissing Sweeney and holding her close at a party with friends. The couple was last photographed together publicly on January 20 while Sweeney was on a break from filming The Housemaid.