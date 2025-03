A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, with tremors felt in Swat, Chitral, Abbottabad, and nearby areas.

Panic gripped residents as they rushed out of their homes when the tremors hit. However, no immediate reports of casualties or property damage have been received so far.

Authorities are monitoring the situation, and further assessments are expected.

This is a developing story. More to follow…