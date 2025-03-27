NATIONAL

Sindh Issues Dressing Guidelines For Government School Teachers

By News Desk

The Sindh Education Department has released a new code of conduct for teachers at government schools, outlining recommended dress and behaviour standards to maintain a professional and respectful academic environment.

According to the official notification, male teachers are advised to avoid wearing T-shirts and jeans, while female teachers have been asked to refrain from loud makeup, jewellery, and high heels. The department, however, clarified that no specific attire has been banned, stressing that the guidelines are advisory, not mandatory.

Key directives include prohibiting the use of gutka, mawa, chhalia (betel nut), cigarettes, and other drugs on school premises. Teachers have also been instructed not to assign personal tasks to students, ensuring their focus remains solely on education.

Amid public discussion over a supposed dress code ban, the Sindh Education Department issued a statement confirming that the word “ban” was never used in the document. Officials stated that the guidelines were developed in consultation with teachers’ associations, legal experts, and civil society members.

The department emphasized that the purpose of the code is to uphold discipline and professionalism across government schools, creating a healthy and respectful learning environment for students.

