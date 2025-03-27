Salman Khan Breaks Silence On Death Threats From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has addressed the ongoing death threats he has received from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, saying he places his trust in fate and continues to work under heavy security.

Speaking to the media ahead of the release of his upcoming film Sikandar, Khan said, “God, Allah—everything depends on Him. It’s predetermined how long I’ll live.” He acknowledged the impact of constant security on his routine, adding, “Sometimes, I have to be escorted by so many security officials that causes a problem.”

Lawrence Bishnoi, currently imprisoned in Sabarmati Jail, has publicly issued threats to the actor. In one alarming incident last year, his gang allegedly opened fire outside Salman Khan’s residence. Navi Mumbai Police later revealed a foiled plot to target Khan while en route to his farmhouse.

Threats continued into October when Khan received a warning through the traffic police’s WhatsApp helpline demanding ransom and referencing NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique. The message warned of consequences if demands were not met, referencing the murder of Siddique’s father.

In November, another threat followed, this time demanding INR 5 crore (approx. $6 million). The sender, claiming to be related to Bishnoi, insisted that Khan apologise for the 1997 blackbuck poaching case or face death. The incident remains a sensitive issue for the Bishnoi community, which holds the blackbuck sacred.

Following these threats, Salman Khan’s security has been upgraded to the highest level. The actor now restricts his movements to his home, Galaxy Apartments, and shooting locations. “Now it’s all about Galaxy to shoot and from shoot to Galaxy, nothing else,” he shared. “When I’m with the press, I’m not worried, but when I’m without the press, that cramps my style.”

Despite the heightened security and public threats, Khan is moving forward with his work. Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi, is scheduled for release on March 30 during the Eid holiday weekend.