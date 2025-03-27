NATIONAL

Quetta tragedy: Family slain, house torched in deadly property feud

By Staff Report

QUETTA: Seven members of a family, including three children, were brutally killed in Quetta’s Sohabat Khan district over a longstanding property dispute, police said on Thursday.

The tragic incident occurred in Doran Khan village, where unidentified assailants stormed the victims’ residence, killing all seven family members before setting their house on fire. The attackers managed to flee the scene before law enforcement arrived.

According to initial police investigations, the killings were linked to a bitter land dispute that had been simmering for some time. Upon receiving information, a police team reached the crime scene and launched an inquiry into the gruesome murders.

Authorities have initiated a manhunt for the perpetrators and have heightened security measures in the area to prevent further violence.

The mass killing has left residents in a state of shock and grief, with locals demanding swift action against the culprits. Community members urged law enforcement agencies to ensure the immediate arrest of those responsible and bring them to justice.

Previous article
Pakistan pushes for stronger trade, investment ties with US
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan, US discuss counter-terrorism efforts mutual cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi met with US Acting Ambassador Natalie Baker on Thursday to discuss Pakistan-US relations, counter-terrorism efforts, and mutual...

Pakistan firm on March 31 deadline for expulsion of illegal Afghans

Justin Bieber Shares Rare Photos of Son Jack Blues Amid Mental Health Struggles

Deadly explosion rocks Quetta’s Double Road; three killed, 21 injured

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.