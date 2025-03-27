Quetta tragedy: Family slain, house torched in deadly property feud

QUETTA: Seven members of a family, including three children, were brutally killed in Quetta’s Sohabat Khan district over a longstanding property dispute, police said on Thursday.

The tragic incident occurred in Doran Khan village, where unidentified assailants stormed the victims’ residence, killing all seven family members before setting their house on fire. The attackers managed to flee the scene before law enforcement arrived.

According to initial police investigations, the killings were linked to a bitter land dispute that had been simmering for some time. Upon receiving information, a police team reached the crime scene and launched an inquiry into the gruesome murders.

Authorities have initiated a manhunt for the perpetrators and have heightened security measures in the area to prevent further violence.

The mass killing has left residents in a state of shock and grief, with locals demanding swift action against the culprits. Community members urged law enforcement agencies to ensure the immediate arrest of those responsible and bring them to justice.