Quds Day stands as a symbol of unity among Muslims worldwide: Iranian Embassy

Statement of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the Occasion of World Quds Day – March 2025

ISLAMABAD: On International Quds Day, Iranian Embassy said that the last Friday of Ramadan designated as World Quds Day by Imam Khomeini, stands as a symbol of unity among Muslims worldwide, reaffirming unwavering support for the Palestine Cause.

“It is a global movement to remind the international community of eight decades of Palestinian suffering, renew commitment to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the right to self-determination. The Zionist regime continues to pose a grave threat to global peace and security, violating the ceasefire once again, resumed relentless attacks on innocent civilians,” said an official handout.

It said that the recent negotiations between the Israeli regime and Hamas, along with the exchange of Palestinian hostages, further exposed the occupying regime. Resistance against occupation has always been a fundamental right throughout history, and as long as occupation persists, so will resistance. However, with Islamic resistance groups, the Palestinian struggle has grown stronger, countering the escalation of Israeli aggression with even greater resolve, the statement added.

“Rather than acknowledging their role in occupation, the regime and its supporters attempt to shift blame onto Palestinian resistance groups, Yemen, and the Islamic Republic of Iran. By intensifying their attacks on Gaza and Yemen, they have once again unleashed indiscriminate violence against innocent civilians. It strongly condemns the ongoing crimes in Palestine, Gaza, Syria, and Yemen and expresses deep concern over the escalation of the atrocities in Yemen,” the statement said.

“It appreciates the government and people of Pakistan for their firm stance and resolute response against the Zionist regime’s genocidal crimes. Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause and its bold advocacy for justice serves as a beacon of solidarity in the face of oppression. It reiterates the urgent need for the establishment of one sovereign, secure, contiguous and unified Palestinian state through democratic elections that include the full participation of all the indigenous Palestinian people,” the statement asserted.

“It reaffirms that the complete liberation of Palestine remains a central issue for the Muslim world. It emphasizes the necessity of confronting Zionist’s occupation and expansionism, enforcing an immediate, constant ceasefire in Gaza, and ensuring the swift delivery of humanitarian aid. It calls upon all Muslims and freedom-seekers across the world to stand together in solidarity and actively participate in the World Quds Day campaign,” the statement concluded.