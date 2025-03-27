PTI blasts govt for blocking Khan’s family visit

Sh Waqas urges judges to enforce orders, punish violators

Urges PPP to stop drama, protest at President house if serious about Cholistan project

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) strongly condemned the “powerless government” for barring PTI founder Imran Khan’s family from meeting him at Adiala Jail, deliberately disregarding court orders and violating his constitutional and fundamental rights.

PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram, in a strongly worded statement on Wednesday, said that the Form-47 government had paralyzed and rendered state institutions “redundant by installing handpicked, inept and compromised favorites,” whose orders were routinely ignored and blatantly disregarded without any fear of accountability.

Waqas demanded that judges should not merely issue orders but should also ensure their execution in true spirit. He urged them to hold high-ranking officials accountable for making a mockery of the judiciary and the justice system through their constant and deliberate disregard of clear directives.

PTI CIS sound alarm that flouting court orders has become the new normal in the country, causing people to lose trust in the judicial system, which is an alarming and dangerous trend. He, therefore, stressed that the courts must ensure strict enforcement of their rulings, allowing uninterrupted meetings with the unlawfully incarcerated leader of the nation and facilitating his telephonic conversations with his sons, along with other entitlements as per his status and jail manuals.

Waqas pointed out that the glaring governance gaps existed in the country because inept and rejected individuals were given the reins in total disregard of the public mandate, national security, and integrity, reducing Pakistan to a predator state and banana republic, as these illegitimate rulers neither serve public interests nor pursue national welfare.

He vehemently condemned the arbitrary arrests of PTI workers, leaders, Baloch women, and journalists, stating that a state did not become strong by usurping people’s fundamental rights and suppressing them, but by holding itself accountable and ensuring equal, fair, and just treatment for all, regardless of their position or status.

PTI CIS stressed that decades of ‘coercive measures’ in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have failed to yield positive outcomes, emphasizing the urgent need for resurrection, course correction and immediate actions to address the genuine grievances of the people. He called for fast-tracked development projects in long-neglected areas and the provision of respectable jobs for youth to prevent militants from exploiting their alienation and deprivation for nefarious purposes.

Waqas demanded that PTI workers and leaders, including Imran Khan and all other political prisoners should be instantly release because only PTI founder could pull the country out of the prevailing quagmire of problems.

PTI CIS lambasted the fake prime minister and his cronies for making daily headlines over the past ten months about providing major relief in electricity costs, but of no good. On the contrary, he stated that the people were unjustly deprived of the benefits of lower fuel prices in the international market.

He said that the power grabbers diverted the benefits of global fuel price drops to massively increase the salaries of their oversized cabinet, while ignoring the suffering of poverty-stricken and inflation-crushed citizens.

Regarding PPP’s protest against the Cholistan canal project, Waqas stated that the protesting PPP leaders and workers could not mislead or hoodwink the masses, as people were well aware that the controversial project was approved by the President. He added that if they genuinely wanted to reverse the project, they should set up a protest camp outside the President’s House and Bilawal House instead of deceiving the public.