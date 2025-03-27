Prince Harry Divorce To Meghan Markle On Hold Amid Concern For His Children, Insiders Say

Prince Harry appears set to remain in his marriage with Meghan Markle, according to an insider who says his commitment is rooted in practicality and concern for their children’s wellbeing.

Despite ongoing speculation about the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a source close to the couple explained that although the relationship has faced challenges, Harry’s decision is clear: he would never risk the stability of his family, particularly for the sake of his children, Archie and Lilibet.

“Even if things went wrong, there would be no divorce,” the source said. “Harry is a pragmatist. He wants the nuclear family he never had growing up, and he’s determined to keep his children’s lives as normal as possible.”

The insider also noted that recent rumors suggesting a looming split have been fueled by various reports, including claims that Meghan has been exploring opportunities to discuss her post-marriage life publicly. However, the source insisted that the couple’s bond remains strong. “They are actually madly in love,” they added, emphasizing that despite any tensions, their priority is their children’s future.

Further commentary from royal observers suggests that Meghan’s continued association with the British Royal Family adds another layer of influence on the relationship. “She’s very aware that her status as the ‘Duchess of Sussex’ holds significant weight, and she isn’t willing to give that up,” the source remarked.

While neither Harry nor Meghan has publicly addressed the divorce rumors, this insider’s perspective indicates that both are focused on their shared responsibilities as parents. As the couple navigates the complexities of modern royal life, their commitment to keeping their family intact appears to be the primary reason they won’t “pull the plug” on their marriage.