PM vows to transforming youth into driving force for progress

PM Shehbaz launches PM’s Digital Youth Hub to empowering youth with modern technology

Says all necessary resources will be allocated to provide best training opportunities to the youth

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed his commitment to equip the country’s youth with advanced technological skills, underscoring their role as the driving force behind the country’s development and prosperity.

“All necessary resources will be allocated to provide the best training opportunities to the youth to enable them to become productive contributors to the society”, PM Shehbaz stated at the launch of PM Digital Youth Hub here on Thursday.

The prime minister said that as a Chief Minister Punjab, he disbursed 400,000 laptops among the students who were high achievers in their schools and colleges. “This was the vision for which he worked hard,” he remarked.

The prime minister emphasized that youth of Pakistan was a challenge as well as a great opportunity. “If we provide training of Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) led modern technology, they can contribute a lot for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.”

“If the youth were provided with right opportunity, they could play positive role in making the country one of the leading economy of the world”, the PM emphasized.

Expressing his resolve to provide the best training to the youth, he said the government will ensure all possible resources for their training by cutting down other expenditures.

“Youth are the biggest assets of Pakistan, and we can serve this great asset by equipping them with the best state-of-the-art technologies.”

Referring to the recent staff level agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF), the prime minister said through IMF programme, the country had achieved stability, but this should be kept in mind that this was the loan ‘which we have to get rid of’.

He hoped that this might be the last programme, asking the youth to work hard so as to play a great role in this regard.

He highlighted that during last three weeks, the national exchequer received Rs34 billion due to the government’s efforts to speed up the tax cases lying pending with the tribunals for several years.

On the occasion, Chairman Prime Minister Youth Programme Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan said that the government was opening up new opportunities to empower youth of the country.

He said through PM Digital Hub, the youth would take benefit in various sectors including sports, tourism, sports, IT, green economy and others.

United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Officer In-charge Sharmeela Rasool said this was a platform of opportunity and hope. She said this programme was aimed at making the youth stronger and a productive people of the country.

Chairman Semiconductor Group Naveed Sherwani said private sector and public sector should put full energy in provision of training to the youth to enable them playing role for the development of the country.

UN Resident Coordinator Muhammad Yahya said the Digital Youth Hub was prepared to make youth capable of exploring their capabilities. This is the start of journey of development and prosperity for Pakistan, he added.