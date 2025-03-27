Pakistan pushes for stronger trade, investment ties with US

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reiterated its commitment to strengthening trade and investment ties with the United States, as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi engaged in high-level meetings with key US officials in Washington, D.C.

During his visit, Fatemi held discussions on advancing bilateral relations, with a particular focus on enhancing economic cooperation. He met with Senior Bureau Official and Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Lisa Kenna, as well as Senior Director for South and Central Asia at the National Security Council Ricky Gill. Additionally, he met with Ranking Member Congressman Gregory Meeks, Chair of the Sub-Committee on South and Central Asia of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Congressman Bill Huizenga, and Senator Jim Banks. Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Rizwan Saeed Sheikh was also present during these engagements.

Fatemi underscored Pakistan’s economic priorities and highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to improve economic indicators. He stated that the recent acknowledgment of Pakistan’s economic progress by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank was evidence that the country’s economy was on a positive trajectory.

Emphasizing trade and investment as key areas of focus in Pak-US relations, Fatemi noted the vast potential for expanding economic cooperation between the two nations. He stressed that enhanced trade ties would not only benefit businesses on both sides but also contribute to regional economic stability.

The meetings come amid Pakistan’s broader strategy to attract foreign investment and strengthen economic partnerships globally, as the country seeks sustainable growth and financial stability.