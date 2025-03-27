NATIONAL

Over 133m Pakistanis now registered to vote

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released updated statistics on the country’s registered voters, revealing that the total number has now surpassed 133.4 million.

According to the latest data, Pakistan has a total of 133,417,505 registered voters. Of these, 71,654,092 are male, while 61,763,413 are female, highlighting a gender gap of nearly 10 million voters.

The voter count has increased significantly compared to February 2018, when the total stood at 128 million, reflecting a rise of over 5 million new registered voters in the country.

The electoral body emphasized its commitment to transparency, stating that making voter statistics public ensures that citizens have access to accurate and up-to-date electoral information.

With the increasing number of voters, the latest data is expected to play a crucial role in shaping future electoral processes and political strategies across the country.

