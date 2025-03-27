Nikki Glaser Shocks Fans With Throwback Tonight Show Look, Reveals Plastic Surgery Details

omedian Nikki Glaser surprised fans with a dramatic before-and-after reveal this week, sharing throwback images of her first Tonight Show appearance in 2009 alongside her most recent guest spot — and opening up about her plans to undergo plastic surgery.

Glaser, now 40, took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a side-by-side comparison of her 24-year-old self during her Tonight Show debut with Jay Leno and her latest appearance on Monday night’s episode hosted by Jimmy Fallon. The contrast stunned followers, many calling her transformation a “glow-up.”

In the 2009 clip, Glaser wore a black strapless dress paired with a black sweater and boots, with shoulder-length hair styled in a side part. Sixteen years later, she returned to the show in a sleek black suit and center-parted blonde hair, later changing into a silver mini dress and stilettos.

“Wait till the facelift,” Glaser joked during her interview with Fallon. “That’s coming. August 2026. I’m gonna do it. I have no problem with that.”

Photo: NBCUniversal via Getty Images



The comedian added that her approach would be subtle: “You’ve got to do it subtly, so they go, ‘What’s she doing?’ and you can just go, ‘Just meditating more.’” She quipped, “I’m doing the type of meditation that removes your eyelid skin.”

Describing cosmetic surgery as “a wise investment,” Glaser explained, “People treat you better when you’re hotter. It’s just a fact. It’s a sad fact of life.”

Photo: NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Fans flooded her Instagram with praise for her openness and transformation. “Ummmm I’ll have what she’s having ✨😍,” one wrote. Another added, “Love this evolution! You’re radiating and it shows!”

In December, Glaser revealed she had postponed a planned brow lift in order to host the 2025 Golden Globes. Despite the delays, the comedian appears confident and unapologetic about her future plans: “Hot girl era incoming.”