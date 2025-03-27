Naqvi to head 15-member committee to purge country of terrorism

Home secretaries of all provinces, including AJK and GB, as well as officials from intelligence agencies and CTD to be part of it

ISLAMABAD: A special 15-member committee has been constituted to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi will head the committee, comprising home secretaries of all provinces, including AJK and GB, as well as officials from intelligence agencies and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

The decision has been taken amid the rising incidents of terrorism in the country.

The prime objective of the committee is to transform Pakistan into a “Hard State” for terrorists, making it increasingly difficult for them to operate within the country. This decision comes amid a surge in terrorist incidents, prompting the government to take decisive action.

According to sources, the committee will also oversee the repatriation of Afghan nationals, ensuring that the process aligns with Pakistan’s national interests. This development is particularly significant, given the complex geopolitical dynamics at play in the region.

Earlier, Army Chief Gen Asim Munir had emphasized that nothing is more important than national security, stating that no movement or individual surpasses it.

Addressing the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, he stressed that achieving lasting stability requires harmony among all elements of national power.

He highlighted the need for better governance and for Pakistan to adopt a “Hard State” approach, questioning how long the country can continue sacrificing lives under a “Soft State” model.