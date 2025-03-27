Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells British Reporter ‘Go Back To Your Country’ In Signal Leak Row – Watch Full Exchange Here

U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene lashed out at a British journalist on Wednesday, telling her to “go back to your country” after being questioned about leaked Signal messages involving U.S. military operations in Yemen.

Sky News correspondent Martha Kelner approached Greene during a press conference to ask about the potential security risks tied to a leak reported by The Atlantic. Before she could finish her question, Greene interrupted: “What country are you from?” When Kelner replied she was from the UK, the Georgia Republican snapped, “We don’t give a crap about your opinion and your reporting. Why don’t you go back to your country, where you have a major migrant problem?”

Kelner attempted to continue, only for Greene to escalate her response: “Do you care about people from your country? What about all the women that are raped by migrants? Do you care? OK, you’re done.”

When asked whether the leak may have endangered the lives of American soldiers, Greene dismissed the question: “I don’t care about your fake news.” She then refused to engage with Kelner further, instead responding to a male U.S. reporter who asked a similar question.

Greene deflected blame to the Biden administration, accusing it of weakening U.S. border security and enabling crime. She praised Donald Trump’s foreign policy and pivoted to topics like federal spending before turning to Kelner and saying, “That’s what this is about today, not journalists from the UK,” before walking away.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth – Photo: Getty Images

The fiery exchange quickly went viral online, drawing backlash over Greene’s remarks. British television writer Mick Collins voiced support for Kelner on X, formerly Twitter, writing: “More power to Martha for asking the right questions the right way. As ever.”

The confrontation highlights the growing tension between lawmakers and the press, particularly as questions mount over national security and accountability.