Kim Kardashian Reveals How Her History With Drugs Inspired Passion for Prison Reform

Kim Kardashian revealed a surprising personal memory that helped shape her passion for criminal justice reform — a teenage incident involving picking up ecstasy for a friend.

On the March 27 episode of The Kardashians, Kim, 44, traveled to Sacramento with sister Kendall Jenner, Scott Disick, and Olivia Pierson to visit inmates participating in a rehabilitation program where incarcerated young men fight wildfires in exchange for expunged records. The program was created by Kim’s longtime friend, criminal justice advocate Scott Budnick.

While speaking with a group of incarcerated men under 26, Kim recalled one of her first visits to a women’s prison and how a story she heard reminded her of a risky moment from her own past. “One time, my friend had me go pick up ecstasy at this apartment and like, what if something happened?” she said. “I thought to myself, seriously, if some s— went down, I would’ve been able to call my dad and he would’ve helped me. And these people didn’t have that.”

Kardashian continued, “The more I got into it, the more I heard stories, I was like, oh my God, this is so f—– up… every part of the system is so f—– up. It’s crazy.”

Kendall Jenner, 29, couldn’t help but laugh at her sister’s candid confession in front of correctional staff and officers, later joking it was a total “Legally Blonde” moment. “I saw the officer like a few people over from [Kim] basically be like [face palm],” Kendall shared in a confessional.

Kim Kardashian with father Robert Kardashian – Photo: Instagram

Following the visit, Kim posted on Instagram, praising the youth firecamp programs and sharing her appreciation for the firefighters and correctional staff. “These incredible men are incarcerated firefighters saving our state, homes and communities from fire,” she wrote.

The program, which allows inmates aged 18 to 25 to volunteer for firecamp service, offers full expungement of felony records upon release and opens pathways to careers in firefighting.

While Kim has often credited her late father, Robert Kardashian, for inspiring her legal advocacy, this latest revelation adds a deeply personal — and unexpected — layer to her journey in criminal justice reform.