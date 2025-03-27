Hugh Jackman’s Ex Deborra-Lee Furness Rebuilds Life Amid Sutton Foster Cheating Rumors

Deborra-Lee Furness is reportedly taking steps to heal and move forward following Hugh Jackman’s alleged affair with Broadway co-star Sutton Foster.

According to Us Weekly, the 69-year-old actress is “rebuilding her life” and planning a trip to Bhutan as a way to “get away from the pain” and start fresh. A source close to Furness said she’s been leaning on a strong network of female friends and others who have experienced similar heartbreaks for emotional support.

Jackman, 56, and Furness announced their separation in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage. In a joint statement at the time, the pair said their relationship was shifting toward “individual growth” but emphasized that their family would remain their top priority.

While initial reports claimed no third party was involved, rumors soon emerged linking Jackman to his Music Man co-star Sutton Foster. Sources told Page Six the two developed a connection during their time on Broadway, eventually falling in love.

The speculation intensified when Foster, 50, filed for divorce from her husband of ten years, screenwriter Ted Griffin. In January 2025, Jackman and Foster were photographed holding hands and kissing outside an In-N-Out in California, confirming their relationship publicly for the first time.

Though neither Jackman nor Foster has addressed the cheating allegations directly, a friend of Furness, Amanda de Cadenet, appeared to validate the rumors in an Instagram comment. “You are on point with this one,” she wrote in response to a video about the affair. “My beloved friend Deb is about to have her glow up any moment FYI!”

Furness is reportedly focused on self-renewal and finding peace as she enters this new phase of her life — away from the spotlight and surrounded by people who are helping her reclaim her sense of self.